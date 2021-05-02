Chelsea fans heap praise on Edouard Mendy’s performance vs Fulham

A selection of Chelsea fans heaped praise on goalkeeper Edouard Mendy following his impressive display against Fulham in the Premier League.

The Blues registered a 2-0 triumph over the Cottagers at home on Saturday, but it was far from straightforward during the first half.


The club took the lead through Kai Havertz in the 10th minute, but they could not double their advantage before the interval.

Mendy proved key in keeping the Blues ahead with three crucial saves, including one where he was initially wrongfooted by a deflection.

Havertz made it 2-0 for the Blues shortly after the interval, and they managed to hold on to the lead with relative comfort.

Several Blues fans on Twitter praised the display of Mendy between the sticks.

Mendy has not had much to do over the past few games, but he was on guard against the Cottagers, registering a hard-earned clean sheet.

The 29-year-old has had a superb debut campaign for the west London giants, keeping 16 clean sheets from his 28 league appearances.

He has a higher shut-out percentage than any other keeper (10 or more games). Manchester City’s Ederson has more (18) but has played 33 games.

The Senegal international will be aiming to continue his good form against Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final tie.

The Blues dominated the first leg on the road, which finished 1-1. Karim Benzema scored for the hosts with the only shot on target.

They have the away-goal advantage, and a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday would ensure their progress to the final in Istanbul.

