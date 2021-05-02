Chelsea fans heap praise on Edouard Mendy’s performance vs Fulham

A selection of Chelsea fans heaped praise on goalkeeper Edouard Mendy following his impressive display against Fulham in the Premier League.

The Blues registered a 2-0 triumph over the Cottagers at home on Saturday, but it was far from straightforward during the first half.





The club took the lead through Kai Havertz in the 10th minute, but they could not double their advantage before the interval.

Mendy proved key in keeping the Blues ahead with three crucial saves, including one where he was initially wrongfooted by a deflection.

Havertz made it 2-0 for the Blues shortly after the interval, and they managed to hold on to the lead with relative comfort.

Several Blues fans on Twitter praised the display of Mendy between the sticks.

Clean sheet number 23 for Edouard Mendy in all competitions. Fully deserving of it today as without his saves, this game could have ended very differently👏🏼 Edou the beast!🧤💙#CFC | #CHEFUL pic.twitter.com/zeMdfs8GvT — ChelseaFCBlogs (@ChelseaFCBlogs_) May 1, 2021

Mendy is a top top top class keeper man. Feel like he shouldn’t be looking at a keeper now, he’s extremely good. Ahh we’ve been blessed with him. — Bobby (@CFCRole) May 1, 2021

I’m such a fan of the fact Mendy doesn’t make these camera saves he’s just got class positioning and does his job. — Will (@willreyner) May 1, 2021

Mendy has kept us in the lead,with some fantastic saves 👍🏽 — BarryTheOctopus 🐙 (@BarryOctopus) May 1, 2021

That’s now 16 clean sheets in 28 Premier League games for Édouard Mendy. At 57%, Mendy has the best clean sheet record of any goalkeeper in the PL this season (with 10+ appearances). Fantastic. pic.twitter.com/xCqWryYPS7 — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) May 1, 2021

Edouard Mendy. That's it, that's the tweet. — ExpectedChelsea (@ExpectedChelsea) May 1, 2021

Mendy has not had much to do over the past few games, but he was on guard against the Cottagers, registering a hard-earned clean sheet.

The 29-year-old has had a superb debut campaign for the west London giants, keeping 16 clean sheets from his 28 league appearances.

He has a higher shut-out percentage than any other keeper (10 or more games). Manchester City’s Ederson has more (18) but has played 33 games.

The Senegal international will be aiming to continue his good form against Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final tie.

The Blues dominated the first leg on the road, which finished 1-1. Karim Benzema scored for the hosts with the only shot on target.

They have the away-goal advantage, and a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday would ensure their progress to the final in Istanbul.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Read: ‘I’m very happy’: Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on this Chelsea star.