Chelsea fans hail N’Golo Kante’s midfield display vs Real Madrid

A selection of Chelsea fans on Twitter heaped praise on midfielder N’Golo Kante following his man of the match display against Real Madrid in the Champions League last night.

The Blues booked their spot in the final of the elite competition after a 3-1 aggregate triumph over the reigning Spanish champions.





They had the away-goal advantage after the 1-1 draw in Madrid. They secured a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge last night after goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount.

Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy impressed in the opening half with two crucial saves to deny Karim Benzema, and the club controlled the proceedings after the break.

They should have won by four or five goals with the chances created but ultimately, they got the job done with comfort against Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Kante produced another dominating midfield display with one tackle, one clearance and five interceptions, and he was also impressive going forward.

The Frenchman created three key chances including one in the lead-up to the second goal scored by Mount, five minutes before stoppage time.

Some of the Blues’ faithful were delighted with his showing, and here are a few reactions.

N'golo Kante appreciation post. That was up there with one of his best performances in a Chelsea shirt. He was everywhere tonight, defence and attack. Huge part in both our goals and bossed the midfield against Kroos and Modric. All whilst fasting during Ramadan. Incredible 💙 — CFC-Blues (@CFCBlues_com) May 5, 2021

N'Golo Kanté is a world class midfielder💙💙💙 — Faton (@fatoony_cfc) May 5, 2021

Kante won the Casemiro debate. Never compare them again. — Raf (@CFC_Raf) May 5, 2021

Kante when he’s at his best is unmatched — ZΛCH (@CFCZach) May 5, 2021

Kanté is the best midfielder in the world. Thanks. #ChelseaRealMadrid — BLUE FUEL CFC 🇬🇧 (@BlueFuelCfc) May 5, 2021

N’Golo Kante has now been awarded 3 UCL MOTM awards this season, including back to back MOTM’s against Real Madrid, one of our best ever signings 🇫🇷💙 pic.twitter.com/5CLnG7gDZ5 — Pys (@CFCPys) May 5, 2021

Kante had a tough 2019/2020 campaign due to regular niggles. He has managed to stay injury free for most of the current season.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has been cautious over his fitness, and the midfielder has been in-and-out of the team for the league games.

The Frenchman was far from his best earlier this year after his return from a hamstring injury, but he has picked up form at the right stage of the season.

Kante, who is currently on around £144,000-a-week, will have a key role to play for the rest of the campaign with the Blues yet to seal a top-four spot.

The club are three points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham United, and have a tricky league clash against Manchester City on the road this weekend.

If they miss out on the top four, they can still win the Champions League against the Cityzens, and automatically qualify for the competition next term.

The west London giants are also through to the FA Cup final against Leicester City. They could end the season with a stunning Cup and Champions League double.

