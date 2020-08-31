Chelsea agree deal to sign Kai Havertz

Chelsea have agreed on a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for the German midfielder Kai Havertz.

The 21-year-old is all set to join the Blues in the coming week now.





According to reports, the Premier League side will pay €80 million upfront and a further €20 million in add-ons for the highly-rated German this summer.

Kai #Havertz will be a #Chelsea player. The deal is done: €80M plus €20 add-ons. 5 years contract.

The 21-years old has been Frank Lampard’s top target.

Havertz is a player on another level to improve.

One of the brighest talents in the world.

Great day for #CFC @SkySport pic.twitter.com/uOlGGUwAis — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) August 30, 2020

Apparently, Havertz was a top target for Frank Lampard and the Blues will be delighted to have secured an agreement for him.

Havertz will sign a five-year contract with Chelsea and it will be interesting to see how he performs in the Premier League next season.

The German international will add goals and creativity to Chelsea’s attack. The 21-year-old scored 18 goals for Bayer Leverkusen last season and he managed to pick up eight assists along the way as well.

Havertz can play anywhere across the front three and as an attacking midfielder as well. It will be interesting to see how Frank Lampard accommodates the German in his system next year.

Chelsea have improved their attack massively so far with the signings of Ziyech and Werner. Havertz’s arrival will take them to a whole new level now.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can challenge for the title now.

Here is how the Chelsea fans reacted to the news earlier.

