Chelsea 2021/22 Nike home kit revealed

Nike have revealed the Chelsea home kit for the 2021/22 season.

According to the sports manufacturing giants, the new kit has been inspired by the designs from the OP art movement.





The new kit has a brighter and more vibrant shade of blue compared to this season. The Nike swoosh is yellow in colour, and the Chelsea badge is knitted with a yellow border.

The sponsor logo has been designed in white, and the zig-zag pattern on the shirt continues onto the shorts.

The home kit is complete with white socks that feature a yellow and blue trim.

Nike claims that the new kid has been manufactured with the usage of low carbon materials.

The sports manufacturing giants have initiated a journey towards zero carbon and zero waste. Therefore, the new kit comprises sustainable materials.

Chelsea are set to wear the home kit for the next season for the first time in the FA Cup final later this month.

According to reports, the new kit will be available to buy for Nike members from the Nike official website today, and the kit will be available on retail from the 20th of this month.

“This jersey is the most eye-catching yet and is so unique from the others I’ve worn,” said Mason Mount. “I think it’ll be a big hit with Blues across the globe.

“I feel like the kit really represents this younger generation rising the ranks, and I love the sustainability behind it.”

