2019 UEFA Champions League Final: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

The 2019 UEFA Champions League Final will be an all-English clash as Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur go head-to-head at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, on Saturday, June 1.
INTRODUCTION TO THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL
This is the 64th season of Europe’s top club football tournament and the 27th since it was rebranded the UEFA Champions League.
Liverpool will be appearing in their ninth final overall and second in a row having been defeated 3-1 by Real Madrid last year.
Spurs haven’t reached a major European final since beating Anderlecht 4-2 on penalties in the UEFA Cup back in 1984.
The two sides met twice in the Premier League this season, with Liverpool winning both games by a 2-1 scoreline.
ROUTE TO THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL
Liverpool
- Pool Stage – Finished second in Group C, winning three and drawing three of their six games
- Round of 16 – Bayern Munich – 3-1 on aggregate
- Quarter-finals – Porto – 6-1 on aggregate
- Semi-finals – Barcelona – 4-3 on aggregate
Liverpool were unimpressive during the opening round, but eventually secured qualification to the knockout stage with a 1-0 home victory over Napoli in their final match.
They were held 0-0 by Bayern at Anfield in their first leg of their round of 16 tie, before producing a stylish away performance to triumph 3-1 in the reverse fixture.
The Reds comfortably disposed of Porto in the quarter-finals to book their place in what turned out to be an epic tie in the last four against Barcelona.
The La Liga giants won 3-0 at home, but Liverpool roared back at Anfield to record a memorable 4-3 aggregate success.
Tottenham Hotspur
- Pool Stage – Finished second in Group B, winning two and drawing two of their six games
- Round of 16 – Borussia Dortmund – 4-0 on aggregate
- Quarter-finals – Manchester City – 4-4 on aggregate (Spurs win on away goals)
- Semi-finals – Ajax – 3-3 on aggregate (Spurs win on away goals)
Spurs lost their first two games in Group B, but battled back to secure a place in the last 16 with a 1-1 draw at Barcelona in Game Week 6.
They blitzed past Dortmund in the round of 16, before producing two excellent performances to see off Man City in the quarter-finals.
After winning the first leg 1-0, Spurs went toe-to-toe with City at the Etihad Stadium and progressed courtesy of Fernando Llorente’s 73rd minute goal.
Spurs pulled off a great escape in the semi-final against Ajax, with Lucas Moura’s hat-trick in the second leg ensuring they recovered from a three-goal deficit.
KEY CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL STATISTICS
The two sides last met in Europe back in 1972/73, with Liverpool winning on away goals in the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup.
The Reds have won seven and drawn eight of their previous 20 meetings with English sides in European competitions.
Spurs have faced English clubs on eight previous occasions in Europe, winning four and drawing one of those games.
Liverpool have lost just one of the teams’ last 14 meetings dating back to the start of 2013, winning nine.
The two clubs have met 170 times in all competitions, with the Reds winning 79 to Spurs’ 48. There have been 43 draws.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL MATCH RULES
- 90 minutes.
- 30 minutes extra-time if necessary.
- Penalty shoot-out if scores still level.
- 12 named substitutes.
- Maximum of three substitutions, with a fourth allowed in extra-time.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL TEAM NEWS
Roberto Firmino should have enough time to recover from a groin strain, with the Liverpool star absent since appearing as a substitute against Barcelona when he wasn’t fully fit.
Naby Keita suffered a thigh injury in the first leg against Barca and he will definitely miss the final.
Spurs’ main injury worry is striker Harry Kane. The England captain was rumoured to be close to a return against Ajax and could be in the squad for the final.
Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose, Davinson Sanchez and Harry Winks all face a battle to be fit to face Liverpool.
HOW TO WATCH THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL
The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and is expected to be made free-to-air for non-subscribers. You can watch the Champions League Final live online as well.