Gunners react as Serge Gnabry is pictured in Bayern Munich conference call wearing Arsenal jersey

Bayern Munich winger Serge
Gnabry has got many Arsenal fans talking after he was pictured donning the jersey of the North London giants during a conference video call.
With football activities on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, European clubs are training their players from home, and the Bundesliga giants aren’t excluded.
Despite failing to impress at Arsenal, Gnabry obviously still loves his former side, and he has got Gunners thinking of what might have been.
The picture of the Bayern star in the Arsenal colours has got many fans talking on Twitter, and here is how some of them reacted to it:
Serge Gnabry used the Arsenal kit at home.
He’s coming back!!!❤️ pic.twitter.com/FClxXZjzEg
— Ulrik🇳🇴 (@Ulroud) April 2, 2020
I love this guy
— jesuloba1 (@shevyromeo) April 2, 2020
That's a come and get me plea
— Eddie Longbridge (@EddieLongbridge) April 2, 2020
He will still come home to @Arsenal some day soon
— 'leke Ojo (@dymaconcept) April 2, 2020
Once a gunner always a gunner @SergeGnabry
— Uncle Jerome (@LinkenAfc) April 2, 2020
He might one day come back
— Mei_Kudi (@Mei_Kudi) April 2, 2020
Once a Gunner always a Gunner♥️
— Hozher🎸 (@DjHozher) April 2, 2020
He's a good lad.
— Opinionated Clown (@TheReaperMkII) April 2, 2020
Bring him back!😭
— SEA MAN (@SeaaaaMannnn) April 2, 2020
Still one of us
— Shannon (@ShanoG14) April 2, 2020
.Once a Gunner, always a Gunner @SergeGnabry 💪 pic.twitter.com/APAa2SNTsB
— The Sun – Arsenal (@SunArsenal) April 2, 2020
Gnabry left Arsenal for Bayern Munich in 2017 and has been in red-hot form this term, scoring 11 goals and registering nine assists in 23 Bundesliga games.
The Germany international scored four times when Bayern demolished Tottenham Hotspur 7-2 during the group stages last October, and he took to Twitter to mock his former side’s North London rivals thus:
North London is RED!!! pic.twitter.com/1Te5YjqpWo
— Serge Gnabry (@SergeGnabry) October 1, 2019
Gnabry also paid tributes to Arsenal after helping to down Chelsea in the first-leg of the Champions League last-16 in February, and he didn’t hesitate to mock the Blues on Twitter following his heroics:
London still red.. #FCB pic.twitter.com/3108THrtzv
— Serge Gnabry (@SergeGnabry) February 25, 2020
He grabbed a brace before Robert Lewandowski sealed the victory for the Bundesliga leaders, and the former Arsenal winger has six goals in the Champions League this term, with all coming against London teams in London.