Blog Columns Site News Celtic still in talks to sign David Turnbull

Celtic still in talks to sign David Turnbull

27 June, 2019 Celtic, General Football News, Scottish Premier League, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Celtic are still locked in talks to sign David Turnbull this summer.

According to Daily Record, the club still want to sign the player but the deal is not done yet.

Initially, there were problems with the agent’s demands and now it appears that there are some medical issues.

Celtic’s move for Turnbull has been full of drama so far and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line.

The 19-year-old is a good player who would improve Neil Lennon’s side. However, if there are medical issues, then it would be wise to move on to other targets.

Turnbull managed to score 15 goals for Motherwell last season.

It will be interesting to see if he can pass his medical without any issues in the coming days.

Celtic could definitely use a goalscoring midfielder next season but someone with medical issues might not be worth the risk.

Meanwhile, the Hoops will have to think about replacing Kieran Tierney now. The youngster has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Daily Record are reporting that Celtic will sell for £25m and Arsenal are currently looking to offer £18m.

Wolves eyeing up a move for Carlos Vinicius
Pictured: Paris Saint-Germain teenager Raphael Nya signs for Wolverhampton Wanderers

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com