Celtic still in talks to sign David Turnbull

Celtic are still locked in talks to sign David Turnbull this summer.
According to Daily Record, the club still want to sign the player but the deal is not done yet.
Initially, there were problems with the agent’s demands and now it appears that there are some medical issues.
Celtic’s move for Turnbull has been full of drama so far and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line.
The 19-year-old is a good player who would improve Neil Lennon’s side. However, if there are medical issues, then it would be wise to move on to other targets.
Turnbull managed to score 15 goals for Motherwell last season.
It will be interesting to see if he can pass his medical without any issues in the coming days.
Celtic could definitely use a goalscoring midfielder next season but someone with medical issues might not be worth the risk.
Meanwhile, the Hoops will have to think about replacing Kieran Tierney now. The youngster has been linked with a move to Arsenal.
Daily Record are reporting that Celtic will sell for £25m and Arsenal are currently looking to offer £18m.