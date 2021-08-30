Celtic set to complete the signing of Filipe Jota today

Celtic are set to complete the signing of Benfica winger Filipe Jota later today.

According to the latest reports, the 22-year-old is set to undergo his medical with the Scottish club today and he will join them on loan with an option to buy.

Celtic medical for Benfica winger Jota on Monday. Loan with buy option. — stephen.mcgowan (@mcgowan_stephen) August 29, 2021

The winger was on loan at Real Valladolid last season and a loan move for him this season makes a lot of sense.

Jota needs to play regularly at this stage of his career in order to continue his development and Celtic will probably be able to provide him with more first-team opportunities than Benfica right now.

Furthermore, Ange Postecoglou needs to add more depth two is attacking unit and the 22-year-old Benfica winger could prove to be a quality short term addition. On a loan deal, it would be an inexpensive addition as well.

The Hoops have been excellent going forward in recent weeks and the arrival of Jota will only improve them. The youngster is naturally a left-sided winger, but he can operate on either flank.

If the winger manages to impress during his loan spell at Parkhead, Celtic will have the option to sign him permanently next summer.

In theory, the transfer seems like a no-brainer and It remains to be seen whether the 22-year-old can adapt to Scottish football quickly and make an immediate impact at Parkhead this season.

