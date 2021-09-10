Celtic fans react to Kyogo Furuhashi injury blow

Celtic attacker Kyogo Furuhashi has picked up a knee injury on international duty with Japan and he is set to spend a few weeks on the sidelines.

The 26-year-old has been in spectacular form since moving to Parkhead earlier this summer and his absence will come as a major blow to Ange Postecoglou’s side.

According to Daily Record, the forward picked up the injury against China and he could miss the next seven games for his club.

Celtic are set to participate in the Scottish premiership, Europa League and the Premier sports cup over the next few weeks and Furuhashi is likely to miss quite a few matches for them.

The 26-year-old has scored seven goals in nine games across all competitions for Celtic so far this season and he is arguably the best player at the club right now.

The forward could miss matches against Ross County, Real Betis, Livingston, Raith Rovers, Dundee United, Bayer Leverkusen and Aberdeen.

Celtic have shown impressive form in their last few matches and it remains to be seen whether they can cope with his absence and grind out important wins over the next few weeks now.

Some of the Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the injury blow and here is what they had to say.

Could be worse, he'll get the rest he needs but I do worry about not having his dynamism in the European ties. — Fenian Dan (@FenianHoop) September 10, 2021

Thats a pity – Opportunity for others to rise to the challenge, there isn't room for a single point of failure — Stewforfun (@Stewforfun) September 10, 2021

Could have been a lot worse, never the less it’s a massive blow huge games coming up. Time for the new boys to step up their never gonna get a better chance. — Danny Walker (@Danny3Walker) September 10, 2021

Ange is aiming for him to be back for the Aberdeen game — ElectricCELT (@ElectricCelt) September 10, 2021