Celtic interested in signing Patrick Roberts

Celtic are interested in re-signing Patrick Roberts this summer.
The Manchester City winger was on loan at Girona this past season and he has just one year left on his Etihad deal.
He is unwanted at the Premier League club and therefore he is likely to be on the market once again this summer.
As per the Sun, Celtic are keen on signing him.
The 22-year-old has played for the Scottish giants before and he might be tempted to return.
Roberts played some of his best football with Celtic and he should look to join them and kick start his career. He needs to play regularly at this stage of this career and he needs to regain his confidence.
The winger is adored by the Celtic fans and that could help him rediscover his belief and confidence.
It will be interesting to see if the Scottish club manages to agree on a deal with City now.
As per the report from Sun, Leicester City are keen on the player as well. Brendan Rodgers has worked with Roberts before and he knows all about the young winger.
It seems that he is keen on a reunion this summer.
The player is reportedly valued at £4m and Celtic should be able to afford it. They need to move swiftly and secure his services now.