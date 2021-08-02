Celtic fans react to links with James McCarthy

By
Sai
-

Celtic are reportedly interested in signing former Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy.

According to the Daily Mail, Ange Postecoglou is in the market for a goalkeeper, right-back, central midfielder and winger this summer.

The 30-year-old midfielder has been identified as a target and may well be interested in joining the Hoops.

The boyhood Celtic fan is currently a free agent after leaving Palace earlier in the summer and could be a quality addition.

The 43-cap Republic of Ireland international’s signing should be a no-brainer, especially on a free transfer, and Celtic will be keen to seal a deal as soon as possible.

Celtic made a poor start to their league campaign with a defeat against Hearts on Saturday and are under immense pressure to bounce back strongly in their next game.

The Hoops can ill-afford to lose early ground on Rangers as they strive to wrestle the title back from their biggest rivals this season.

The Scottish giants also crashed out of the Champions League last month, and Postecoglou needs to strengthen his squad considerably to deliver a successful season.

Some Celtic fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential signing of McCarthy – here is what they had to say.

