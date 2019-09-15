Celtic fans react to Callum McGregor display vs Hamilton

Celtic did just well enough to maintain their perfect start to their 2019-20 Scottish Premiership campaign after winning 1-0 against Hamilton Academical on Saturday away from home.
It was a tough game, and the home side made life difficult for the Bhoys at New Douglas Park. James Forrest scored early for the Hoops that eventually made the difference between the two sides.
The pitch was not conducive enough to play free-flowing football, and Celtic did struggle in the second half as the home side looked more compact.
Some Celtic fans were left unimpressed with the performance of Callum McGregor and they expressed their views on social networking site Twitter.
Here is a selection of tweets from the Hoops fans who were not so impressed with McGregor’s performance against Hamilton.
Poorest game I’ve ever seen Callum McGregor play. Most unlike him 🤔
Callum McGregor sloppy – would never have guessed after his horrorshow at Hampden in the last two games! https://t.co/wy6Kj8Lj9t
Callum McGregor is sooo over rated
McGregor has looked below par for a while, no harm taking him out every now and then, he plays far too much fitbaw
Thought you where harsh on Boli…. had a good game and at end when he made a couple of minor mistakes most Celtic players where slack. MCGREGOR has a very poor game and you didn’t seem to want to chastise him?
One of the reasons why McGregor looked off-colour could be the fact he has been playing a lot of football, and not getting the rest he requires.
The Scotland international has played in 13 of the club’s 14 matches across all competitions, and also played 90 minutes against Russia and 68 minutes against Belgium during the recent international break.