Celtic and Rangers set to hold talks for Tyrese Campbell

Tyrese Campbell has been linked with a move to Scotland this month.
According to Daily Record, Celtic and Rangers are both interested in signing the young striker and they have informed his club that they will hold pre-contract talks with him.
The Stoke City player is out of contract in the summer and it would be a superb bit of business if Celtic or Rangers manage to sign him on a free transfer then.
Campbell’s suitors will have to pay around £400,000 in training compensation if they sign him.
For a player of his talent, that would be a major bargain.
Both Celtic and Rangers can afford him and they need someone like him as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.
A move to either club would be a massive step up for him. Both clubs can offer him European football as well.
Celtic and Rangers both need a second striker to support the likes of Edouard and Morelos. Campbell would be ideal for them.
The youngster can play as a second fiddle right now and then develop into a key starter for them.
Both clubs have a good history of developing young players and Campbell might be tempted to make the move if there is a concrete offer on the table.