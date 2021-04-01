Brighton defender Ben White open to joining Manchester United

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White is open to the idea of joining Manchester United in the next transfer window, Manchester Evening News reports.

The Red Devils are likely to pursue a new centre-back this summer, and they have been recently been linked with Villarreal’s Pau Torres and Sevilla’s Jules Kounde.





It is now reported that White is another player the club have been closely tracking, and the player would be open to a move to Old Trafford this summer.

However, Brighton are reluctant to sell the 23-year-old whose contract only expires in June 2024, and they could demand over £35m to sanction his sale.

Sportslens view:

White impressed for Leeds United in the Championship last term and that earned him his Premier League debut with the Seagulls this season.

He has played in both the central defence and holding midfield positions, but has predominantly featured at the heart of the backline.

He has been a good addition with an average of three tackles/interceptions per game while he has managed a pass success rate of 83 percent.

However, he is not the best when it comes to aerial duels, and has won only 50 percent of his challenges over the course of the season.

He is not a readymade signing for United, but the club could bank on his potential to improve, to land his signature later this year.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen on landing a left-footed option to partner Harry Maguire, which could rule out a possible move for White.

Torres could be an obvious target and aside from him, Braga’s David Carmo and Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile may emerge as potential transfer candidates.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com and Sofascore.com

Read: ‘Best in the business’: Manchester United fans react to 28-year-old’s display on international duty.