RB Leipzig ended their disappointing run of form in the Bundesliga with a win over Hertha Berlin last weekend and they will look to build on that when they take on Bochum this week.

The home side are currently 10th in the league table with just seven points from six matches. Meanwhile, the visitors have picked up just one win in the Bundesliga so far and they are 17th in the table.

RB Leipzig vs Bochum team news

The home side will be without the services of Marcel Halstenberg, Marcelo Saracchi and Dani Olmo.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Christian Gamboa and Simon Zoller.

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Orban, Gvardiol; Mukiele, Haidara, Kampl, Angelino; Nkunku, Silva, Forsberg

Bochum: Riemann; Bockhorn, Bella-Kotchap, Masovic, Soares; Losilla, Rexhbecaj; Antwi-Adjei, Lowen, Holtmann; Polter

RB Leipzig vs Bochum form guide

RB Leipzig have picked up a win and a draw in their last two Bundesliga matches after two consecutive defeats and they will be heading into this contest with some confidence and form.

Meanwhile, the visitors have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions and they have conceded 14 goals in the process.

RB Leipzig vs Bochum betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for RB Leipzig vs Bochum from bet365:

Match-winner:

RB Leipzig – 2/11

Draw – 6/1

Bochum– 14/1

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 5/11

Under – 11/5

RB Leipzig vs Bochum prediction

The home side are undoubtedly firm favourites to win and they will look to continue their impressive run of form against Bochum with another win here.

RB Leipzig have won their last five matches against Saturday’s opposition.

Bochum have been abysmal in the Bundesliga so far and they have been quite poor at the back in recent weeks.

A comfortable home win is definitely on the cards here.

Prediction: RB Leipzig win.

