Mowbray reluctant to sell stars as Aston Villa and Sheffield United circle

Tony Mowbray says Blackburn Rovers are reluctant to part with their best players as he strives to build a team capable of challenging for promotion next season.
Star midfielder Bradley Dack has been linked with both Aston Villa and Sheffield United, while Blades’ boss Chris Wilder has had a long-standing interest in defender Darragh Lenihan.
However, in an interview with the Lancashire Evening Telegraph, the Rovers boss has insisted he is looking at strengthening rather than weakening his squad.
“I think we’re looking at up to five (new signings) – let’s wait and see,” he said.
“Some of those might be free transfers, some might be loans, and some players that we might look to buy, polish them up, and then sell on.
“We might also have players in the building who can make an impact for us next season.”
Rovers are yet to receive any official bids for either Dack or Lenihan and it is highly unlikely that they would be allowed to leave the club on the cheap.
Both players are guaranteed first-team football at Ewood Park, something that Villa or Sheff United would be unlikely to offer.
Owners Venky’s have often been tough to negotiate with in the past, rarely sanctioning the sale of players unless their asking price is met.
Having ploughed over £100 million into the club their best hope of recouping it hinges on hanging on to their best players and winning promotion back to the Premier League.