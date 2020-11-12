Bayern Munich Opt Not to Extend Jerome Boateng’s Contract

Bayern Munich have decided not to give centre-back Jerome Boateng a new contract.

The 32-year-old’s current deal expires in the summer, meaning that he will be free to talk to other clubs about a transfer in January if he doesn’t agree new terms with the Bavarians.





However, German publication Bild reports that the former Hamburg man will not be offered a new contract, leaving him as a free agent at the end of the season.

Boateng came to the Allianz Arena in 2011 after a disappointing spell at Manchester City. He has since made 333 appearances for the German giants, scoring on nine occasions.

He has won eight Bundesliga titles, five DFB Pokals, and two Champions Leagues during his time at Bayern Munich.

Boateng is said to be disappointed with the decision.

Should the player be released in the summer, a return to the Premier League could be on the cards, with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea all suggested as potential suitors for the Germany international.

Arsenal and Spurs both seem suitable destinations for the World Cup winner, given that they both lack experienced top-class options at the heart of defence.

However, Chelsea appear less likely considering that they already have their own decorated veteran in Thiago Silva.

If Bayern allow Boateng to leave in the summer, they will urgently need a new centre-back, especially with David Alaba also set to depart on a free transfer.

This leaves the Bavarians with just Niklas Sule as their only senior out-and-out centre-back, although Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard and Javi Martinez can all fill in there.