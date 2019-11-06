Atalanta vs Manchester City confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester City visit Atalanta on Wednesday aiming to maintain their unbeaten record in this season’s Champions League.
City triumphed 5-1 in the reverse fixture and are strongly fancied to complete the double against the Serie A side this evening.
Atalanta have lost all three of their matches in Group C and look destined to miss out on qualification for the knockout stage.
They have conceded 11 goals in their opening three matches and look out of their depth at this level.
City have won 10 and drawn one of their last 12 Champions League games, with their last defeat coming against Tottenham Hotspur back in April.
A victory in Italy would send City through to the last 16 and they should achieve that feat with ease.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
👊 #AtalantaManCity, il nostro 11 iniziale!
👥 Here’s our team to face @ManCity!#UCL #GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/PpCllxIxLV
— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) November 6, 2019
📋 Here's how we line-up tonight in Italy!
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Fernandinho (C), Otamendi, Mendy, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Sterling, G Jesus.
SUBS | Bravo, Walker, Stones, Aguero, Angelino, E Garcia, Doyle.
🔵 #UCL #ManCity pic.twitter.com/V4cyFm3Mpt
— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 6, 2019