Aston Villa urged to sign Sander Berge

Former Aston Villa striker Emile Heskey has urged the club to sign Sander Berge from Sheffield United at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old joined the Blades in January last year for a fee of around £22 million from Club Brugge and he has been outstanding for the Premier League side.





The Blades are currently at the bottom of the Premier League table and Berge is likely to leave them if they’re relegated.

The Norwegian has the talent to develop into a top-class Premier League player in future and could complete Dean Smith’s midfield unit alongside Douglas Luiz, John McGinn and Morgan Sanson.

Berge can play in a variety of midfield roles. His wide range of skills could make him an essential option for Smith next season.

Villa won’t be the only Premier League club looking to sign Berge if the Blades are relegated this season, but they will hope to fend off the competition and secure his services in the summer.

Heskey believes that Berge could be a better option for Villa as compared to Ross Barkley. The Midlands club are yet to decide whether to make the on-loan Chelsea midfielder’s move to Villa Park permanent.

“I’ve seen a little bit of Berge and he looks very technical,” Heskey told (via Birmingham Mail).

“He drives with the ball as well. I couldn’t work out whether he’s a sitting midfielder, an eight or a ten but he gets into certain areas and creates havoc. He’s very, very good at picking passes. I could see him fitting at Villa.

“Where would he fit? I’m not sure. It will be interesting to see. He’s not old so he’d definitely be a good addition. Do they take Barkley? Do they send him back and then take Berge? Yeah, I think it’s a good option.”

Read: Dean Smith’s likely line-up for the Sheffield United clash tonight.