Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up v Sheffield United

Aston Villa travel to Sheffield United in the Premier League later tonight.

Villa managed to get back to winning ways after a two-match winless run with a victory over Leeds United in their last outing.





They will be hoping to build on that performance and climb further up the table today.

Chris Wilder’s men are coming into this game on the back of four consecutive Premier League defeats and are massive underdogs despite being at home.

The home side have failed to win 26 of their last 29 league matches, but they will be aiming to pull off an upset here.

Villa have been quite impressive defensively on their travels, keeping a clean sheet in their last three away League games. The fans will be hoping for more of the same against the Blades.

The last time these two sides met in September, Villa picked up a 1-0 win and the will be confident of completing the double at Bramhall Lane.

They are currently ninth in the Premier League table but they could break into the top four if they win their next two matches.

West Ham United are currently fourth in the table with 45 points from 26 league games. Dean Amith’s side are six points behind with two games in hand.

Villa are without Kortney Hause, Matthew Cash, Jack Grealish and Wesley.

Smith: “Matty Cash did some running yesterday, he was desperate to start some ball work, but the medical staff wouldn’t allow him to. “After a hamstring injury, you have to tick a lot of boxes.”#SHUAVL pic.twitter.com/hG8BEYpCmB — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 2, 2021

Smith: “Kortney Hause was also out running and Wesley was in full contact training.”#SHUAVL pic.twitter.com/ip6bhcTtZq — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 2, 2021

Villa rested some of their key midfielders against Leeds and 22-year-old midfielder Douglas Luiz should return to the starting line-up. Morgan Sanson is also expected to play.

Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up: Martinez, Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Luiz, McGinn, Sanson, El Ghazi, Watkins, Traore.

Read: Sanson reveals which Premier League rival wanted to sign him last summer.