Aston Villa star Jack Grealish reacts to missing the last two Premier League games

Aston Villa have been without their skipper Jack Grealish for the last two Premier League games, but they have managed to pick up three points from a possible six.

Dean Smith’s men secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Leeds United at Elland Road yesterday, bouncing back from last Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Leicester City.





Villa were not at the top of their game during both encounters, struggling to create chances due to the absence of Grealish.

They visit 20th-placed Sheffield United on Wednesday and will be hoping to leave with all three points in order to boost their chances of playing European football next season.

It remains to be seen if Grealish will be playing against the Blades, but the 25-year-old cannot wait to get back on the pitch, and he has taken to Instagram to react to missing the Villans’ last two Premier League games.

With six goals and 10 assists in 22 Premier League games this term, the England international has been a key cog in Villa’s line-up and they need him back sooner rather than later.

While Smith is hoping to have Grealish back for the Sheffield trip or next weekend’s clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers, there is no specific return date for the attacking midfielder.

He sustained a leg injury during training last week ahead of the Leicester clash, and the BBC claims he might not return to action for around three weeks.

The knock ended a run of 48 consecutive Premier League starts for the Villa star, and it is the first time in 15 months that he has not been available for selection.

However, Grealish could be back sooner than expected in what would be a huge boost to the Midlands outfit, and the player cannot wait to return to action.

