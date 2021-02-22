Aston Villa fans react with Jack Grealish set to be out for a month with a leg injury

Aston Villa suffered their ninth defeat of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign at the hands of Leicester City yesterday, with the absence of skipper Jack Grealish playing a huge role in the 2-1 loss.

It is the first time in 15 months that the midfielder has not started a league game, ending a run of 48 consecutive EPL starts.





With Grealish missing due to a leg injury he sustained in training, Villa struggled to create plenty of chances against the Foxes, and his unavailability could deal a huge blow to their top-seven chances.

While manager Dean Smith is hoping that the England international will be back for the Leeds United clash on Saturday, insisting that it is not a long-term problem, the BBC understands he could be out for a month.

As a result, their report has left many Villa fans unsettled, with some of them taking to Twitter to react thus:

There goes my last joy of life — Goatlish The Great (@avfctwat) February 21, 2021

We can’t always rely Jack Grealish all the time — 𝓐𝓭𝓪𝓶 ➐ (@adxm1874) February 21, 2021

See this. This is heartbreak — Jack Pappin (@jack_papps) February 21, 2021

i’m going to cry — catrin (@catrinedwards18) February 21, 2021

Dean Smith downplaying an injury again, shock — lewis price (@LewispAVFC_) February 21, 2021

Dean always under plays the injuries though players are always out longer then what he tells us! — Callum (@Villacallum) February 21, 2021

so villa say a month so in real words thats 7 years — luke 🙂 (@lukewoodyy) February 21, 2021

We’re finished — Alex Warren (@Alexwarren_1997) February 21, 2021

No no no no no no no no no no no no — 🔳 (@seanlewislong) February 21, 2021

Grealish dragged Villa to safety last term, scoring eight goals and assisting another six in 36 Premier League games as they finished a place and a point above the relegation zone.

He has scored six goals and assisted 10 others in 22 league games so far this term, and he is one of the reasons why they are pushing for a top-seven finish.

According to the BBC, the Villa star is set to miss the games against Leeds, Sheffield United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, and Smith and the fans will really hope that it does not come to that given his importance.

