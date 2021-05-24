Aston Villa remain interested in Milot Rashica

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Werder Bremen attacker Milot Rashica once again.

The player has been heavily linked with a move to Villa Park over the past year and it seems but the Premier League side have been monitoring his situation ever since.





According to calciomercato, the winger will be available for a fee of around €16 million and Villa have already knocked on the German club’s door for the player.

Rashica would add goals and assists to the side and he could prove to be a smart addition for Dean Smith’s squad.

There is no doubt that Villa will have to add more quality and depth to their attack if they want to push for European qualification next season.

The likes of Trezeguet and Anwar El Ghazi have been quite inconsistent since their move to Villa Park and the arrival of Rashica will force the other attackers to raise their performance levels.

The 24 year old Kosovo international has three goals and five assists to his name in the Bundesliga this season and he can play on both flanks. His versatility will be an added bonus for Smith during injuries and rotation.

The player has a contract with the German club until the summer of 2022 and it remains to be seen whether Villa can snap him up for a bargain this summer.

