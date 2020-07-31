Aston Villa interested in signing Spanish midfielder José Gómez Campaña

Aston Villa are thought to be keen on signing the Levante midfielder José Gómez Campaña.

As per reports via Birmingham Mail, Leeds, Everton and Arsenal are interested in signing the player this summer as well.





It will be interesting to see if Dean Smith’s side can fend off the competition and secure the Spaniard’s services. Campana would add depth and quality to Villa’s midfield next season.

Aston Villa need more quality in the middle of the park and that is why they signed Drinkwater on loan from Chelsea. However, the former Premier League winner had a miserable spell at Villa Park.

The 27-year-old would be a major upgrade on the likes of Drinkwater next season. Campana will add creativity and composure to Villa’s play.

The Spaniard is a very good dribbler as well and his tendency to work hard will help them defensively. Furthermore, the Levante star will add a new dimension to Villa’s attack with his set-piece prowess and crossing ability from the deep.

Campana is naturally a central midfielder but his dribbling ability and final pass allow him to operate in the advanced roles as well if needed.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side can agree on a fee with his club in the coming weeks now.