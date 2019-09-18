Aston Villa fans react to club’s official tweet

Aston Villa moved out of the relegation zone after managing a 0-0 draw against West Ham in the Premier League clash on Monday night.
The newly-promoted Premier League club have made a stuttering start to their 2019-20 season, managing just one win so far.
Villa have struggled to score this season, but defensively they have been very good. The club have posted on their official Twitter feed that no side has kept more clean sheets than them.
Some Villa fans have responded to the tweet quickly, pointing out the club’s poor show upfront. Some fans have urged for patience, while there are others who feel the club must sign a striker in the January transfer window.
You didn’t actually use Neil Taylor for this did you rahhhh my blood is boiling
— Fake (@JACKGREALlSH) September 17, 2019
Interesting, but only one team has scored fewer than us and one of their 3 came against us.
— Steve Hampton (@stevehamptonAV) September 17, 2019
Agreed it’s embarrassing and cringy. #utv that’s what I say 👍⚽
— Rob (@Robdw1983) September 17, 2019
And our wingers have created the fewest chances
— Mart (@Mart17929054) September 17, 2019
Need to score some up top too if we want to win games and stay up🙄🙄
— UpTheVilla1874 (@UVilla1874) September 17, 2019
So can we swap a defender for a striker? Cus were lacking up front we just dont look dangerous going forward, not being negative just my opinion 💜💙💜💙
— TonyHill (@TonyHil87527958) September 17, 2019
Indeed, Villa are struggling badly to score with big-money summer signing Wesley Moraes finding it really difficult to adjust to the pace of the league.
Former Villa striker turned popular football pundit, Stan Collymore, has suggested on Twitter that Wesley needs help from a striker coach, as he is not getting his basics right.