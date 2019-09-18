Blog Competitions English Premier League Aston Villa fans react to club’s official tweet

Aston Villa fans react to club’s official tweet

18 September, 2019 Aston Villa, English Premier League

Aston Villa moved out of the relegation zone after managing a 0-0 draw against West Ham in the Premier League clash on Monday night.

The newly-promoted Premier League club have made a stuttering start to their 2019-20 season, managing just one win so far.

Villa have struggled to score this season, but defensively they have been very good. The club have posted on their official Twitter feed that no side has kept more clean sheets than them.

Some Villa fans have responded to the tweet quickly, pointing out the club’s poor show upfront. Some fans have urged for patience, while there are others who feel the club must sign a striker in the January transfer window.

Indeed, Villa are struggling badly to score with big-money summer signing Wesley Moraes finding it really difficult to adjust to the pace of the league.

Former Villa striker turned popular football pundit, Stan Collymore, has suggested on Twitter that Wesley needs help from a striker coach, as he is not getting his basics right.

Report: Jack Clarke’s lack of playing minutes at Leeds United could see Tottenham Hotspur recall him in January
Report: Leeds United are stressing already about the possibility of Arsenal recalling Eddie Nketiah in January

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com