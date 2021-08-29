Aston Villa fans react to Anwar El Ghazi’s display vs Brentford

By
Sai
-

Aston Villa were held to a 1-1 draw against Brentford in the Premier League yesterday.

Ivan Toney scored his first top-flight goal in the seventh minute, but Villa came back into the contest with a goal from Emiliano Buendia.

The home side were favourites with the bookmakers heading into the contest but struggled to live up to expectations.

Brentford have shown outstanding resilience and organisation this season, and they managed to impress once again.

The newly-promoted side were extremely well organised at the back and kept Danny Ings quiet throughout the game.

Brentford are currently unbeaten in their three league matches and ninth in the table, two places above Villa.

Villa’s attackers did not have their best outing, but Anwar El Ghazi attracted plenty of praise on social media for his performance.

The 26-year-old impressed with his link-up play and movement throughout the game. El Ghazi was the only player who tried to make things happen.

His future has been in doubt this summer, but it appears that Dean Smith is keen to retain his services.

Here is what some Villa fans had to say about his performance against the Bees.

