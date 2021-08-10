Arsenal and Tottenham make contact regarding Yacine Adli

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are thought to be interested in signing the Ligue 1 midfielder Yacine Adli.

According to Footmercato journalist Santi Aouna, both Premier League clubs have initiated contacts regarding a summer transfer and they are expected to submit an offer soon.

🚨 Info : Comme évoqué en mai, #Milan est bien intéressé par Yacine Adli 🇫🇷🇩🇿 . Offre de 12M€ + 10% à la revente. #Bordeaux réclame plus d'argent. Discussions toujours en cours. Contact avec #Arsenal et #Tottenham. Offre à venir prochainement.#Lille est toujours intéressé https://t.co/g8n64T7rQZ pic.twitter.com/k2GLySOuq2 — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) August 9, 2021

AC Milan and Lille are interested in signing the young midfielder as well.

Adli is highly rated in France and he has a big future ahead of him. The youngster has the potential to develop into a top-class player in the future and it is no surprise that he is attracting the interest of the top Premier League clubs already.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder was a key member of Bordeaux’s first-team squad last season and he managed to score twice and pick up five assists in the league.

The Frenchman can operate in the wide areas as well as in the central midfield. His versatility will be an added bonus for the two London clubs.

Bordeaux are likely to demand a premium for his services this summer but there is no doubt that the 21-year-old has the potential to justify the outlay in the long run.

Arsenal and Spurs could both use more quality and depth in their midfield and the youngster could prove to be a superb long term addition to their squad.

