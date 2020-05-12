Antonio Conte says Chelsea manager Frank Lampard can become one of the best managers in the world

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has claimed that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has what it takes to become one of the best managers in the world.
The former Blues boss was reminiscing about his days at Stamford Bridge and was full of praises for the former midfielder.
Lampard succeeded Conte’s successor Maurizio Sarri last summer, and has impressed in his first season as a Premier League manager.
The Chelsea legend’s only experience prior to managing his former club came at Derby County, helping the Rams to the Championships play-offs final last season.
Many doubted Lampard’s managerial ability ahead of the current season due to his lack of top-flight experience, but the Blues are favourites to finish in fourth place, and Conte reckons he can go on to establish himself as one of the greatest tacticians in the game.
🗣"He has the skills and ability to become one of the best managers in the world"
Antonio Conte on Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager#SkyFootballShow pic.twitter.com/ZzLxci2jaw
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 12, 2020
“I think he has the skills and ability to become one of the best managers in the world,” the Italian told Sky Sports.
“He has to continue to work in this way and I wish him the best for the future.”
Conte spent two seasons at Chelsea, winning the Premier League in his first season after guiding the side to 30 league victories.
His second campaign didn’t particularly end well, with the club finishing fifth in the league and missing out on Champions League qualification.
Conte fell out with the board and was sacked but he remains an admirer of the club.
Lampard will hope to emulate the Italian and win the title as a Chelsea manager, and it will be interesting to see how far the 41-year-old can go.