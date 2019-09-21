3 Must-Buy Players In FIFA 20 Career Mode

So FIFA 20 is just about a week away from being released across all platforms and probably the most exciting aspect about it is Career Mode! The mode preferred by everyone for their ability to grow as a virtual manager and operate with different teams, one needs to work as a manager with long-term goals to succeed in it.
For any long-term goal, you must buy world-class youngsters with the potential to get big. Buying older players is futile as their rating gradually decreases, but it’s the opposite with youngsters. So let’s look at 3 such must-buy players in career mode.
3. Erling Braut Haaland
The rave of the European football world after his heroics in the UEFA Champions League, Erlin Braut Haaland looks a bonified superstar in the near future. The Norwegian became the second teenager to score a hattrick on his Champions League debut after Wayne Rooney, and his incredible goal-scoring statistics is enough to make anyone envious. Haaland isn’t rated that highly in FIFA with only a 73 overall rating. However, he has the potential to climb to 86, with his 81 pace, 80 physical and 70 shooting attributes all guaranteed to rise. The 19-year-old should be available for a relatively cheap fee thanks to his lowly rating and is an absolute steal for career mode fanatics.\
2. William Saliba
William Saliba made the news this summer after signing for Arsenal, but will only join the Gunners next season because of the agreement between them and his current club Saint-Ettiene. The 18-year-old’s been touted for great things because of his strong defensive attributes which have shown through in Ligue 1. He’s also a real steal in FIFA and despite being rated only 71(pretty low for a defender), he obtains the maximum potential of rising to 88! For those opting to have played with big sides filled with experienced defenders, he’d be a great pick to develop a world-class centre-back a few seasons down Career Mode. With the value of just €1.8 million, he’s definitely among the best cheap picks in the game.
1. Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho’s no new name in the European scene, with his sensational work with Borussia Dortmund last season taking the Bundesliga by storm. The fact that he’s the only player apart from Lionel Messi to have tallied double digits in goals+assists in Europe’s top four leagues, there’s something extraordinary about him. Sancho’s been handed an 84 overall rating by FIFA which is quite low for his standards. He even tweeted about a meagre 77 passing for someone with so many assists, but his 92 potential should excite career mode players. Of course, Sancho won’t come cheap and might cost around €50-70 million, but thanks to how effective he is with his swirly dribbling, goal-scoring skills in FIFA, it’d be worth splashing for him.