FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Ball Revealed by Adidas Ahead of Qatar Tournament

FIFA and Adidas have revealed the match ball for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with the ball being named Al Rihla

FIFA’s collaboration with Adidas continues after the German sports giant revealed the official match ball for the World Cup in Qatar.

The ball is going to be called Al Rihla which means the journey in Arabic. The design of the football is inspired by the culture, architecture, iconic boats and flag of the host nation.

This is the 14th successive ball that the company has created for the World Cup. The design of Al Rihla will support game speeds and it apparently travels faster in flight than any other ball used in the competition’s history.

“This is a stunning, sustainable and high-quality Official Match Ball from adidas that will be enjoyed by stars performing at the top of their game on the world’s biggest stage in Qatar, as well as grassroots players everywhere,” said Jean-François Pathy, FIFA’s Director of Marketing.

“Al Rihla’s worldwide journey will represent the incredible reach of the FIFA World Cup and give fans a unique opportunity to engage with the event as excitement builds ahead of the big kick-off.”

FIFA aiming for another groundbreaking technology

Manufactured in Pakistan, the ball has been put through several durability tests and has also been tested by the players. The ball features a CRT-CORE technology which improves speed, accuracy and consistency.

Meanwhile, a new 20-piece panel shape will add to accuracy and flight stability.

“The game is getting faster and, as it speeds up, accuracy and flight stability become critically important,” said Franziska Löffelmann, the Design Director – Football Graphics & Hardwear at adidas. “The new design allows the ball to maintain a significantly higher speed as it journeys through the air. For the biggest global stage in all of sport, we set out to make the impossible possible with radical innovation by creating the fastest and most accurate FIFA World Cup ball to date.”