Tottenham and Arsenal on alert as forward eyes move to England

Timo Werner has sparked a potential Premier League bidding war after confirming he wants to move to England if he decides to leave RB Leipzig.
The 21-year-old forward has been linked with Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United in recent months, and he has now admitted he would be open to leaving the Bundesliga.
“I would say the Italian or the French league is not my thing – I don’t see me there right now,” he told Sky Sports.
“I would feel good to play in one of the other great leagues, not only because of the football, but the cities as well.
“Of course, you want to win titles and trophies. I do not know if that will happen with RB Leipzig.
“We definitely work hard on that and I think, this season, the chances are good in the cup and the league.
“But that means a lot of hard work and if we can reach that with Leipzig it would be great. If it happens at some time with another club, that’s okay for me, too.”
Werner scored 21 goals for RB Leipzig last season, helping the club finish as runners-up behind Bayern Munich.
A move to Tottenham would arguably be Werner’s most sensible move, with the club heavily reliant on Harry Kane for goals at the moment.
Werner’s ability to play in a variety of positions would significantly strengthen Spurs’ firepower and his signing would be a major statement of intent as the club gets ready to move into its new stadium next season.