Tony Gale: Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez the ideal man to replace Eden Hazard at Chelsea

According to the Sky Sports pundit Tony Gale, Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is the best candidate to replace Eden Hazard.
The Chilean, who earns £140k-per-week and has 15 months left on his current deal at the Emirates, is yet to agree to the terms of the Gunners.. The Chilean is holding out for wages of around £250,000 a week.
In fact, Sanchez has hinted in a recent interview that he wants to join Arsenal’s rival club, Chelsea. Despite prolonged negotiations, Sanchez has refused to extend his tenure at the north London club beyond the summer of 2018.
“I’d like to stay in the city but with a team that is winning things, that has a winning mentality” said Sanchez, as quoted by Sky Sports.
Gale believes that Sanchez would be an ideal player to replace Hazard, should the Belgian decide to leave Chelsea.
According to reports from Sky Sports, Real Madrid are looking to sign Hazard this summer, although Chelsea are reluctant to sell their prized asset.
Gale said, as quoted by Sky Sports:
If the transfer market starts moving and Eden Hazard goes to Real Madrid and then you’ve got to replace him, who’s the perfect replacement? Well that would be Alexis Sanchez.
But would Arsenal sell him to Chelsea? I’m not so sure about that, selling him to one of their closest rivals and a London rival at that.
Sanchez has been in tremendous form this season for Arsenal, and has scored 22 goals in all competitions. He would be a great addition for Chelsea, but the Premier League giants who are likely to become the Champions this season, would loath to lose a player of Hazard’s quality.