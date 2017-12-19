Tony Cascarino urges Luke Shaw to leave Manchester United

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has been urged to leave the club before it’s too late.
The former Saints left back is not a starter for Jose Mourinho and he cannot afford to spend more time on the United bench. Mourinho clearly prefers the likes of Rojo, Blind, Darmian and Young as his left-back.
With the World Cup coming up, Shaw needs to play more often in order to challenge the likes of Rose for a starting place in Russia.
The Times journalist Tony Cascarino has urged the player not to waste his talent.
He wrote in The Times: “Luke Shaw remained on the bench yesterday and watched a winger — Ashley Young — and then a centre-back — Marcos Rojo — play in his position. He needs to leave Manchester United and restore his reputation as a top-flight left back. A footballer’s career is not long and he can’t waste his talent sitting on the bench — even if he will earn more money doing so. At Aston Villa, Ron Atkinson told me I wasn’t his first-choice striker so I went to Celtic. Late in my career, I had been Marseilles’ top scorer but Rolland Courbis took over and I was on the bench. It was the end of my career and I wanted to play so I left and had three great years at Nancy. Shaw will regret staying at United.”
Before joining Manchester United, Luke Shaw was rated as one of the best young players in the world. The English left back was expected to succeed Ashley Cole as the country’s best left-back.
It will be interesting to see what happens when the transfer window re-opens in January.
Shaw was linked with a move to Spurs earlier and he would certainly be a very good addition to Pochettino’s side.
Danny Rose is expected to leave the Londoners in the summer and Shaw would be the ideal replacement. In terms of sheer ability, he would be an upgrade on both Davies and Rose. Furthermore, under the coaching of Pochettino, Shaw could rediscover his form and fulfil his world class potential.