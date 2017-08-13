Stoke City to land PSG star in shock transfer swoop

Paris Saint-German winger Jesé Rodriguez has rejected an offer from Italian outfit Fiorentina in favour of Stoke City, according to reports in Italy.
La Nazione are reporting that the Spaniard prefers to play in the English Premier League and is keen to join Mark Hughes’ team. Fiorentina had negotiated a two year loan deal with PSG where they would have paid a part of Jesé’s €7 million a year salary and also had a clause which gave them an option to make his stay in Florence permanent at the end of his loan.
The former Real Madrid star has had a torrid time since his £22 million move to the French capital in 2016. The 24-year-old fell out of favour with manager Unai Emery from the beginning and spent the second half of last season on loan at Las Palmas. A Canary Islands native himself, Jesé scored three goals in 16 appearances for his hometown club.
Now with Neymar’s world transfer record breaking signing and the Parisians’ continual interest in AS Monaco star Kylian Mbappe has all but confirmed that Jesé’s future lie somewhere else.
Stoke manager Mark Hughes who is under immense pressure to deliver in the transfer market, is adamant to add a few more players to his squad. Stoke have signed just the one player in Max Chuopo-Moting who arrived as a free agent and played in Stoke’s 1-0 defeat at Everton on Saturday.
With Marko Arnautovic and Jonathan Walters gone to West Ham United and Burnley respectively, Jesé’s arrival would be a welcome boost for the Potters.