Burnley host Leeds United in the third round of the Carabao Cup this week and the Championship outfit will be hoping to pull off an upset here.
The Whites travel to Turf Moor tomorrow and they will be hoping to continue their good run of form against Sean Dyche’s men.
Former Leeds United duo Charlie Taylor and Chris Wood will be looking to make an impression against their former side and this should be an interesting contest.
Leeds have had an impressive start to their season and despite the defeat against Millwall, they are good enough to beat Burnley tomorrow night.
The away side are likely to field their strongest eleven for this one and the likes of Jay-Roy Grot, Stuart Dallas, Ronaldo Vieira and Kemar Roofe are all expected to return to the starting line-up.
Burnley are very well organised and the away side will have to be at their best to beat the home team. Sean Dyche’s men managed to grind out results against Chelsea and Liverpool earlier this season and they cannot be underestimated.
Predicted Leeds United Starting Lineup vs Burnley (4-2-3-1): Lonergan; Ayling, Shaughnessy, Cooper, Berardi; Klich, Vieira; Dallas, Saiz, Grot; Roofe