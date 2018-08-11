Paul Merson predicts the result of Fulham vs Crystal Palace

Fulham take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League later today and both teams will be looking to make a winning start to their campaign.
The newly-promoted side have had an excellent window and Jokanovic will be hoping for an exciting season ahead.
The Cottagers ended last season on winning run and they will be looking to pick up from there now. Crystal Palace can be quite unpredictable and Fulham will fancy their chances here.
Roy Hodgson has recently signed a new deal with Palace and he will be looking to add to the feel-good factor around the club with a win here.
Palace are certainly the more experienced side here and they should be able to grind out a result.
Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes that this could be a close contest and Wilfried Zaha could make all the difference for Palace.
The 25-yr-old Palace winger was linked with a move away from the club this summer but the Eagles have managed to hold on to him. If he plays well, Hodgson’s men will be tough to beat here.
Merson believes the match is likely to end 1-1 but Palace have the quality to edge this one.