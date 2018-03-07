On This Day in Football: Atletico end Real’s unbeaten run, Boro legend passes away

On this day in 1965, Atletico Madrid beat Real Madrid 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu to end Los Blancos’ 121-game unbeaten run at home in the league.
Real’s incredible streak began on 17 February in 1957 with a 1-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruna. Coincidentally, their previous game was also a defeat against their city rivals Atletico. Since the Deportivo victory, Real embarked upon a sensational journey that saw them go undefeated at home in La Liga for eight years. In those eight years, they played 121 league games at home and won 113 of those.
Despite losing their streak, Real still won the league that season.
Boro legend passes away
On this day in 1966, Middlesbrough legend George Camsell passed away.
An extremely prolific goal scorer, Camsell set a Football League record in 1927 when he scored 59 goals for Boro. He set another league record that season when he scored in 12 consecutive games for Boro. Camsell’s incredible run produced an astonishing 29 goals that included one hat-trick, three four-goal hauls and a 5-goal feat.
Camsell also won nine caps for the Three Lions. The Boro man scored on his debut and scored in every match he played for England producing an unbelievable 18 goals. This is the highest goals to games ratio by any England international who has played in more than one game.
Makaay stuns Real
On this day in 2007, Bayern Munich forward Roy Makaay scored the fastest goal of the UEFA Champions League when he put the ball at the back of the net after just 10 seconds against Real Madrid.
The Bavarians were hosting Real at the Allianz Arena in a second leg tie in the Round of 16. Real had won the first game 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The game ended 2-1 to Bayern. With the aggregate scores locked at 3-3, the Bundesliga giants advanced to the quarterfinals courtesy of the away goals rule.