Mourinho confident of signing Spanish midfielder Carlos Soler

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is confident of signing the Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler this summer.
According to Daily Star, the Premier League giants have scouted Soler extensively this season and Mourinho will make his move at the end of this season.
Super agent Jorge Mendes was the one who alerted Jose Mourinho regarding the prodigiously talented Valencia midfielder this season.
Valencia have had a season to forget in La Liga this year and Soler has been one of their few bright sparks. The 20-year-old midfielder has found the net three times in his 18 appearances for the Spanish outfit.
Daily Star are reporting that Soler has a £25m buyout clause in his current contract but Valencia are trying their best to seal a renewal. The Spanish outfit are unwilling to let go of their prized asset just yet and will offer him new terms in order to fend off interest from his suitors.
As per the report, Manchester United are confident that Soler will snub Valencia’s offer of stay and join them this summer. It seems that the Red Devils have no problem triggering his release clause.