Tottenham Hotspur open talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain star

Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura.
The 25-year-old had attracted interest from Manchester United, but L’Equipe has claimed Spurs have opened talks with PSG over a possible transfer.
Spurs are hoping to secure a loan move for the Brazilian, but French club are keen on a permanent deal.
Moura made his debut for Sao Paolo in 2010 and his impressive form drew interest from both United and PSG.
He completed a move to France in January 2013 and went on to establish himself as a regular in the first team.
Moura has made 153 appearances in Ligue 1, scoring 34 goals.
The arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have limited him to just five substitute appearances this term and Moura is eager to move on to secure first team football.
Moura has scored four goals in 35 appearances for Brazil, although he hasn’t featured for the national side since 2016.
United’s pursuit of Alexis Sanchez appears to be their priority and a move to Spurs would be a big boost to their hopes of securing a top four finish.
Spurs are currently fifth in the Premier League, three points adrift of the Champions League places.