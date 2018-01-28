Manchester United looking to sign Napoli midfielder Jorginho

Manchester United are looking to sign the Brazilian midfielder Jorginho at the end of this season.
According to reports (via Manchester Evening News), Manchester United have already met with the player’s representatives. The Red Devils want the 26-year-old to replace Michael Carrick at Old Trafford.
.@claubgarcia a #CALCIOeMERCATO: “l’entourage di #Jorginho è andato a Manchester per parlare con il @ManUtd“.
— RaiSport (@RaiSport) January 26, 2018
The England midfielder retires at the end of this season and Jorginho would be the ideal alternative on paper.
The Napoli star is one of the best midfielders in Serie A right now and he could be a quality addition for most teams in the country.
Napoli are often difficult to negotiate with and it will be interesting to see whether Manchester United get their man in the summer.
If Jorginho becomes available, other European giants are likely to fight for his services as well.
Jose Mourinho is putting together a squad capable of beating Manchester City to the title and signing players like Jorginho is a step in the right direction.
The Red Devils have already signed Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal earlier this month.