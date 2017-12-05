Manchester United confident of signing Danny Rose

Tottenham defender Danny Rose has been linked with a move away from the club for a while now.
It seems that Manchester United are very keen on signing the England international when the transfer window opens in January.
According to reports, Jose Mourinho is confident of signing the 27-year-old in a £50 million deal. The Old Trafford outfit are prepared to wait until the end of the season if the move does not happen next month.
It is believed that Rose is keen on a move away as well. The Spurs left-back criticised the club’s rigid wage structure earlier this season and he also revealed that he would be open to offers from other clubs.
Manchester United have had to rely on the likes of Young, Darmian and Blind as their left backs so far and Mourinho is clearly looking for a specialist solution. Shaw has failed to impress so far and the former Saints star is likely to leave the Red Devils soon.
It will be tough to negotiate a deal with Daniel Levy but Manchester United have the financial muscle to convince the Spurs chief. However, Spurs have already sold Walker to City and selling another one of their key players to another one of their title rivals will surely disappoint the fans.