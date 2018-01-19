Man City and Arsenal eyeing move for Liverpool midfielder

Manchester City have been linked with a move for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.
The Germany midfielder’s contract expires in the summer, but he has indicated he may be willing to stay at Anfield.
City are understood to be monitoring the 24-year-old’s situation, while Arsenal has been touted as another possible destination.
Juventus have also expressed an interest in Can, although no formal offer has been made.
Can began his senior career at Bayern Munich, playing mostly in the club’s reserve side, before transferring to Bayer Leverkusen in 2013.
He was signed by Liverpool a year later for £9.75 million and he has gone on to make over 150 appearances in all competitions.
Can represented Germany from U15 to U21 level and featured at the 2015 U21 European Championship.
He made his senior debut in September 2015 and was selected for the European Championship in 2016.
Can was part of the German squad which won the FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia during 2017.
The midfielder has developed into a solid performer in recent times and seems sure to attract plenty of interest over the coming weeks.
Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp is eager to keep Can, but the lure of working under Pep Guardiola could be a decisive factor.