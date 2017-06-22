Liverpool reject £11m bid for Spanish left back Alberto Moreno

Liverpool are looking to sell their Spanish full-back, Alberto Moreno, this summer and the likes of Napoli are interested in the 24-year-old.
Liverpool Echo are reporting that Napoli have already submitted a £11 million bid for the Spaniard but the Reds have rejected it. Moreno is a target for Sevilla and two other Premier League clubs as well and Liverpool are ready to sell the player for a fee of £15 million.
Moreno joined the Reds for a fee of £12 million from Sevilla three years ago and Jurgen Klopp’s side are looking for a profit now.
The 24-year-old has failed to impress Klopp during his time at the club and has been a backup for James Milner, who is Liverpool’s first choice left back now.
Moreno has made 109 appearances for the Reds during his three seasons at the club.
It is clear that Moreno is not a part of Klopp’s first team plans anymore and therefore moving on is the best solution for all parties involved. At this stage of his career, Moreno needs to play regularly and that is not possible at Liverpool.
A return to Sevilla could be ideal for the Spaniard but the La Liga side will have to match Liverpool’s demands first.