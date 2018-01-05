Liverpool monitoring Portugal forward as replacement for Coutinho

Liverpool are interested in signing Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins.
The Reds watched the player score for Sporting in their 1-1 draw at Benfica on Wednesday and could make a move if Philippe Coutinho signs for Barcelona.
Portuguese newspaper Record says Liverpool have been monitoring the 22-year-old very closely as they prepare for Coutinho’s departure.
Gelson has scored six goals in 20 starts in all competitions this season and is expected to be part of Portugal’s World Cup squad in Russia this summer.
He made his senior Sporting debut in August 2015 and scored the club’s 5,000th league goal against C.D. Tondela later that season.
Gelson played every game for Portugal at the 2014 European U19 Championship in Hungary, helping them finish runners-up.
He also played for his country at the U20 World Cup 2015, scoring in the group stage against Senegal and in the round of 16 against hosts New Zealand.
Martins got his first call up to the senior team in late September 2016 for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Faroe Islands.
He won his first cap against Andorra, replacing Pepe for the last 18 minutes of the 6−0 win in Aveiro.