Liverpool confident of landing James Rodriguez if they finish in top four

Liverpool are interested in signing the Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez this summer.
The Colombian has fallen out of favour at Santiago Bernabeu and is expected to switch clubs at the end of this season. Rodriguez has been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United in the past. Recently it was reported that Mourinho is ready to pay £60 million to land the Real Madrid star this summer.
It seems that Jurgen Klopp is the latest Premier League manager interested in the 25-year-old winger. Rodriguez had a fantastic debut season at Real Madrid, but the former Monaco star has struggled to get going under Zidane. According to Mirror, Real Madrid are more than willing to let of Rodriguez and are planning to offer him to Chelsea in order to land Hazard.
However, the Blues are not keen on selling their Belgian star and therefore a swap deal is highly unlikely. The report adds that Liverpool are confident of signing the Colombian star if they manage to finish in top four this season. The Reds are currently in fourth place and have a good chance of staying there until the end of this season.
Liverpool are in desperate need of another winger and Rodriguez would be a stunning addition to their side. The Reds have had to field makeshift wingers at times this season and the Real Madrid star would solve that problem for Klopp. His flair and quality of delivery could be lethal alongside the likes of Mane, Firmino and Sturridge. Furthermore, he can operate as a creative midfielder as well and would allow Klopp to try different formations if needed.
Rodriguez has a contract until the end of June 2020 and is valued at £65 million. Liverpool have never paid that kind of money for a player before, but there is little doubt that they have the resources to pull it off.