Liverpool close to agreeing a deal for Yasser Larouci

19 February, 2017 English Premier League, Liverpool, Manchester United, Transfer News & Rumours
Liverpool are close to agreeing on a deal for the highly talented attacking midfielder Yasser Larouci.

The French midfielder is currently a free agent after having turned down a contract offer from French outfit Le Havre.

According to Liverpool Echo, Larouci is a target for Premier League giants Manchester United as well. The likes of Southampton have shown interest in the player too. As per the report, Larouci had a trial at St Mary’s at the start of this season in August.

The young midfielder is expected to strengthen the Liverpool academy. Apparently, the Reds have stolen a march on their rivals and the player is expected to agree on a move to the academy.

The France youth international is highly rated by the staff at his former club Le Havre. Larouci was the captain of Le Havre’s U-16 side. The French outfit have nurtured talents like Pogba, Mahrez and Payet in the past and Larouci is expected to be the next big thing from their academy.

Larouci’s work-rate, pace and pressing ability will help him fit into Liverpool’s style of football, right from the youth level to the first team.

