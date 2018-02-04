Leeds fans react to their humiliating defeat against Cardiff

Leeds United crashed to a 4-1 defeat at home to Cardiff City.
The Bluebirds maintained their promotion push thanks to goals from Callum Paterson, Junior Hoilett and Sean Morrison.
Anthony Pilkington made it four after Sol Bamba’s own goal gave the home side a bit of hope.
The chance of any comeback was wiped out when Gaetano Berardi picked up a red card for the home side.
Cardiff are now three points off an automatic promotion berth. Meanwhile, Leeds seem to have hit a rough patch once again. The Whites are currently 10th in the Championship standings.
Thomas Christiansen is under immense pressure to deliver and the defeat at home has only worsened his situation at the club.
The fans are already calling for the manager’s head and it will be interesting to see whether the club hierarchy decide to pull the trigger before the end of this season.
The home fans took to Twitter to share their frustrations. Here are some of their comments on the game.
Time for a change me thinks starting with getting rid of Orta.
— Gaz Young 🇬🇧 (@gazyoung05) February 3, 2018
TC and Orta out! Let the manager identify the players and pick them! Something stinks about is at the minute!
— James Barlow 🎩 (@Barlow24242) February 3, 2018
Goodbye TC 🙏😁
— thomas lillico (@lillico30) February 3, 2018
shocking pathetic unprofessional…TC go now!
— David Wooldridge (@davidrw66) February 3, 2018
What a shambles. TC needs to go.
— Ryan Hickman (@Ryanlufc1992) February 3, 2018
Tc out
— Callum (@callummilsted) February 3, 2018
Get rid of that manager he is clueless constant red cards and defeats #TCOUT
— Jack (@DJFr33Style) February 3, 2018
Don’t change the crest. Just change the name of the club to #ShamblesFC
— Lars Johan Hammer (@HammerJohan) February 3, 2018
Absolutely shocking been going to Elland Road since 84 can’t keep making excuses another wasted season something needs to happen and a don’t mean sack manager buy some tried and tested championship players ffs never gunna get out this league.
— mick Williams (@Mickywill1978) February 3, 2018