Leeds fans react to their humiliating defeat against Cardiff

4 February, 2018 Cardiff City, English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United crashed to a 4-1 defeat at home to Cardiff City.

The Bluebirds maintained their promotion push thanks to goals from Callum Paterson, Junior Hoilett and Sean Morrison.

Anthony Pilkington made it four after Sol Bamba’s own goal gave the home side a bit of hope.

The chance of any comeback was wiped out when Gaetano Berardi picked up a red card for the home side.

Cardiff are now three points off an automatic promotion berth. Meanwhile, Leeds seem to have hit a rough patch once again. The Whites are currently 10th in the Championship standings.

Thomas Christiansen is under immense pressure to deliver and the defeat at home has only worsened his situation at the club.

The fans are already calling for the manager’s head and it will be interesting to see whether the club hierarchy decide to pull the trigger before the end of this season.

The home fans took to Twitter to share their frustrations. Here are some of their comments on the game.

 

 

