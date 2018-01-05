Jonny Evans linked with Manchester United return 

West Bromwich Albion centre-back Johnny Evans is being lined up for a surprise £20m return to Old Trafford according to reports.
Evans joined the baggies from Manchester United in 2015 for an undisclosed fee. The Northern Ireland International has gone on to become the club captain during his time at The Hawthorns.
Having come through the youth ranks at Old Trafford, the Belfast born defender completed a successful loan spell at Sunderland. Following his return he became a key part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s squad, making 198 appearances, and winning 3 Premier League titles.
Jonny Evans has recently been heavily linked with a move to rivals Manchester City. Pep Guardiola is looking for more defensive reinforcements after yet again losing Vincent Kompany to injury.
However, Manchester United will feel they have the upper hand due to his previous affiliation with the club. Jose Mourinho would surely welcome the wealth of experience the 30-year-old could offer him defensively.