Frank de Boer sacked as Crystal Palace manager after 10 weeks

Dutchman Frank de Boer has been sacked from Crystal Palace after just ten weeks in-charge of the club.
Becoming the first team in 93 years to achieve such a feat, Crystal Palace have lost all four of their opening fixtures (against Huddersfield, Liverpool, Swansea and Burnley) and failed to score a single goal in the process.
De Boer’s reign is the shortest of the Premier League era. Les Reed was in-charge of Charlton for seven games in 2006.
The former Ajax manager replaced Sam Allardyce at the club, and some reports suggest the club is persuading Allardyce to rejoin them. However, Roy Hodgson remains the most likely candidate to take over, if reports are to be believed.
Crystal Palace sack Frank de Boer as manager & will appoint Roy Hodgson as his successor. Done deal, Hodgson can’t wait to get started #CPFC
— David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) September 11, 2017
The reaction to his sacking after four Premier League games, has indicated the general view that the job of a manager hangs by a thread at all times.
Crystal Palace hire Frank de Boer because they “need an evolution over a period of time.”
Crystal Palace fire Frank de Boer after four games
— Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) September 11, 2017
85 days at Inter and 77 days at Crystal Palace, Frank de Boer is certainly making a name for himself. Really harsh circumstances.
— Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) September 11, 2017
Frank de Boer – sacked after four games. Another glorious episode in the Premier League freak show
— Tom English (@BBCTomEnglish) September 11, 2017