Blog Competitions English Premier League Frank de Boer sacked as Crystal Palace manager after 10 weeks

Frank de Boer sacked as Crystal Palace manager after 10 weeks

11 September, 2017 Crystal Palace, English Premier League

Dutchman Frank de Boer has been sacked from Crystal Palace after just ten weeks in-charge of the club.

Becoming the first team in 93 years to achieve such a feat, Crystal Palace have lost all four of their opening fixtures (against Huddersfield, Liverpool, Swansea and Burnley) and failed to score a single goal in the process.

De Boer’s reign is the shortest of the Premier League era. Les Reed was in-charge of Charlton for seven games in 2006.

The former Ajax manager replaced Sam Allardyce at the club, and some reports suggest the club is persuading Allardyce to rejoin them. However, Roy Hodgson remains the most likely candidate to take over, if reports are to be believed.

The reaction to his sacking after four Premier League games, has indicated the general view that the job of a manager hangs by a thread at all times.

Stephen Warnock gives his verdict on Leeds United striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga

About The Author

Aakriti

22; History graduate; English Premier League enthusiast with an interest in Ligue 1 and the Croatian National Team. Get in touch on Twitter - @Aakriti1