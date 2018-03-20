Everton and Tottenham set to battle it out for Valencia striker Rodrigo

Everton and Tottenham are interested in signing the La Liga forward Rodrigo this summer.
The Spaniard has been in inspirational form this season and reports from Italy (translated by SportWitness) claim that there could be a bidding war for him. The report adds that Brighton are keeping tabs on the player as well.
There is no doubt that both Everton and Spurs could use another reliable goalscorer and Rodrigo could be a wise addition. Everton have struggled to score goals since the departure of Lukaku and Rodrigo will fill that void at Goodison Park. As for Spurs, they need an alternative to Kane and the Spaniard would be ideal.
The 27-year-old has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season and he is at the peak of his powers. His direct playing style would help him settle into the Premier League as well.
The reports claim that Spurs and Everton are likely to bid at least €40m for the forward.
It will be interesting to see whether the La Liga outfit will consider a sale. Los Che paid around €30 million for the former Benfica star and they will not sell cheap.
However, Rodrigo’s contract is up in June 2019 and therefore Everton/Spurs should be able to sign for a fairly reasonable price.